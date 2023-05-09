Tech Data scores distie partnership with GitLab

Global distributor and solutions aggregator Tech Data has announced a distribution partnership with DevOps platform vendor GitLab across the Asia Pacific region.

GitLab’s DevSecOps platform will be available through Tech Data in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, India and Japan.

The TD Synnex company has added GitLab to its portfolio to address the market demand by customers and partners for DevSecOps and application modernisation platforms.

Tech Data APJ vice president advanced solutions modern data centre and analytics Bennett Wong

“Due to the increasing demand for process automation, growing number of start-ups and rapid digital transformation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a market growth of 26.3 per cent during the forecast period (2021-2030).”

“Through our partnership with GitLab, we believe we will be able to accelerate application modernisation and offer a complete and secure portfolio of DevOps solutions,” Wong added.

GitLab said its open source DevSecOps platform enables organisations to maximise the overall return on software development by delivering software faster and more efficiently while strengthening security and compliance.

The platform aims to provide all DevOps tools in a single platform, from ideation to production.

The offering will be available through Tech Data’s centre of excellence which enables the partner community with its practice builder enablement framework and through service-as-offerings.

GitLab director of channels APAC Dirk de Vos said he is “excited to build a strong partnership with Tech Data.”

“We are eager to add to the GitLab Partner Program across Asia Pacific, and we look forward to the additional expertise that Tech Data can provide, being included in their centre of excellence as well as support in the region,” he added.

In 2020, GitLab expanded its market focus in Australia as it bolstered its local sales and channel teams, after launching its global partner program two months prior.

Last month, Tech Data announced a deepening of its partnership with Cloudera in the APJ region.

In March, Tech Data said it was the first Aussie distie to have achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

During February, Tech Data launched its enhanced cloud services portfolio in Australia.