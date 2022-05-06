Tech Data signs APJ distie deal with Pluribus Networks

By on
Tech Data signs APJ distie deal with Pluribus Networks

Tech Data has signed a deal with cloud networking vendor Pluribus Networks to distribute the company’s products in the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

The partnership will see Tech Data, a subsidiary of the recently formed TD Synnex, offer Pluribus’ Unified Cloud Fabric solution and other products to its partners in APJ.

The solution is a next-generation data centre fabric that unifies and automates networking and distributed security across switches and servers, overlay and underlay networks and distributed cloud data centres, according to the company.

It added that the SDN automated fabric reduces network operations tasks, strengthens data centre security with micro-segmentation and enables pervasive network visibility.

“With Asia Pacific region’s data centre market slated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 percent during 2022 – 2027 with investments of US$94 billion by 2027, this partnership with Pluribus Networks is timely and perfectly complements our rich data centre infrastructure solutions portfolio,” Tech Data APJ networking boss Anand Chakravarthy said in a statement.

“We are excited to introduce Pluribus Networks’ Unified Cloud Fabric solution and Netvisor ONE networking operating system, which we predict will be game-changers for our data centre infrastructure customers and partners.”

Nitin Acharekar, head of APAC sales, Pluribus Networks said, “We are delighted to welcome Tech Data to the Pluribus Partners First Program as a distributor and to tap into Tech Data’s vast reach across the Asia Pacific & Japan region’s Channel Partner Community, while also complementing their existing solutions portfolio.”

“Both companies are aligned in our vision of incubating and growing disruptive technologies, as well as simplifying the go-to-market for all channel partners in the region.”

In a statement, the two companies said the new partnership will offer partners faster time-to-market, enriched datacentre infrastructure offerings, easy access to Pluribus Networks’ network solutions and value-added services such as pre and post-sales support.

