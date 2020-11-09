Tech Data signs HCI upstart Diamanti

Tech Data has signed hyperconverged platform vendor Diamanti to its cloud infrastructure portfolio.

US-based Diamanti specialises in Kubernetes and container workloads through its fully integrated platform spanning on-premises and public cloud environments.

Tech Data said the partnership offers channel partners a differentiated solution stack with a platform that fast-tracks deployment for containerised applications.

"With the recent Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Survey citing 84 percent of respondents now using containers in production, we are excited to further expand Tech Data’s data centre offerings to our customers through the addition of Diamanti,” Tech Data ANZ vice president and country general manager Andy Berry said.

“The Diamanti Kubernetes platform complements some of our existing vendors and helps us to strengthen our end-to-end portfolio of solutions we can offer the ANZ marketplace.”

Diamanti helps customers turn Kubernetes workloads to an out-of-the-box solution and shift the focus to deploying modern applications across on-premises and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Diamanti APCJ partners and alliances head Paul Leow said, “Organisations all over the world are adopting cloud-native principles in application development, deployment and management, which require new and different approaches to both on-premises and public cloud environments.”

“We are excited that a highly respected distributor such as Tech Data recognizes the value of the Diamanti Kubernetes platform for hybrid cloud and we look forward to working closely with them to deliver turnkey solutions that addresses enterprise security, availability, resilience and flexibility requirements for their customers.”