Tech Data signs video collaboration vendor Lifesize

Tech Data has signed a new vendor: video collaboration Lifesize.

Lifesize offers both video conferencing hardware and a cloud service for arranging conferences. The company pushes that combination as superior to conferencing vendors that only offer a cloud service, as it means end-customers don’t need to do any integration of third party products. That argument sees Lifesize call out Zoom as a competitor, while being less visibly critical of Cisco’s Webex services

“Lifesize is an ideal partner to outfit meeting spaces for the future of work, particularly for organizations in which video is central to their unified communications strategies,” said Wendy O’Keeffe, country general manager, Australia and New Zealand at Tech Data. “We look forward to rapidly scaling this relationship and providing our joint partners with maximum choice of the best solution set in the industry.”

The agreement between Tech Data and Lifesize is already in force. Tech Data’s ANZ sales team will offer Lifesize to partners partner network as part of its full UC solutions portfolio. In the future, Tech Data plans to make Lifesize’s products available on its ecommerce platform in Australia, Shop.

The distie will target partners and end-customers seeking cloud-based video collaboration, unified communications (UC) solutions and meeting room devices in the ANZ market.

“When working with Tech Data, I’ve always been impressed by the company’s proven ability to gain footholds and masterfully serve the ANZ market via a cloud delivery model,” said Rob Malkin, vice president of Asia-Pacific sales at Lifesize. “Lifesize is incredibly excited to partner with Tech Data to supercharge the considerable growth we’ve already seen in the region through Rooms-as-a-Service and other bold initiatives.”

Information on Lifesize’s partner program can be found here.