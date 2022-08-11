Tech giants, security vendors team up for open-source data sharing

Black Hat USA 2022 started off with a bang Wednesday with a group of major cybersecurity companies unveiling the formation of a new open-source consortium to share key data

The announcement by a group consisting of tech giants like Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and IBM and cybersecurity vendors including Splunk, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Okta, Trend Micro, Tanium and Zscaler, among others—revealed the launch of a new open source project called the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF).

The goal: to better share product-normalising data in order to improve cybersecurity in general. All members of the cybersecurity community are invited to utilise and contribute to the OCSF.

In the companies’ joint press release, the OCSF is referred to as an “open standard that can be adopted in any environment, application or solution provider and fits with existing security standards and processes.”

The initiative is described as a continuation of Paul Agbabian’s Integrated Cyber Defense (ICD) Schema work done at Symantec, a division of Broadcom. Agbabian is now a top executive at Splunk.

“Detecting and stopping today’s cyberattacks requires coordination across cybersecurity tools, but unfortunately normalizing data from multiple sources requires significant time and resources,” the group stated in its joint press release. “The OCSF is an open-source effort aimed at delivering a simplified and vendor-agnostic taxonomy to help all security teams realize better, faster data ingestion and analysis without the time-consuming, up-front normalization tasks.”

Experts from participating companies said there was a pressing need to start sharing key data in order to improve cybersecurity for all.

“Security leaders are wrestling with integration gaps across an expanding set of application, service and infrastructure providers, and they need clean, normalized and prioritized data to detect and respond to threats at scale,” said Patrick Coughlin, group vice president, security market, at Splunk. “This is a problem that the industry needed to come together to solve.”

“Having a holistic view of security-related data across tools is essential for customers to effectively detect, investigate and mitigate security issues,” said Mark Ryland, director, office of the CISO at AWS.

Ryland added: “Customers tell us that their security teams are spending too much time and energy normalizing data across different tools rather than being able to focus on analyzing and responding to risks.”

Other companies involved in the founding of the OCSF include DTEX, IBM Security, IronNet, JupitorOne, Rapid7, Salesforce, Securonix and Sumo Logic.

“Cybersecurity is one of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century, and no single organization, agency or vendor can solve it alone,” said Sridhar Muppidi, IBM Fellow, vice president and CTO at IBM Security. “IBM Security is a long-standing supporter of open-source and open standards, and believes that common data formats like the OCSF will help improve interoperability among many different cybersecurity products.”

