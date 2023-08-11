Tech Research Asia hires Forrester's Michael Barnes as director

Specialist technology research, consulting and advisory firm Tech Research Asia has hired long-time Forrester executive Michael Barnes as a new director.

Barnes will assume the role of director and principal analyst for CxO Advisory Services, where he is expected to bolster the firm’s research capabilities and client guidance.

Barnes will be focusing on a number of research areas, including digital transformation for driving business innovation and customer experience; environmental sustainability and broader ESG strategies and technologies; CxO and CIO technology and business strategy; and technology vendor and service provider go-to-market strategies and approaches.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael to our team,” Tech Research Asia founder Tim Dillon said.

“Michael’s track record in providing client-centric, comprehensive and forward-thinking guidance and analysis makes him an ideal fit for TRA, and we’re confident that his contributions will significantly benefit our clients in navigating the ever-changing technology landscape.”

Barnes was most recently vice president and research director at Forrester Research from 2011 to 2023, where he led the company’s environmental sustainability and customer experience research across Asia-Pacific.

Prior to Forrester, Barnes worked at Singapore-based Springboard Research from 2008 to 2011 until the company was acquired by Forrester.

He also worked at Gartner from 2005 to 2007, Meta Group from 1999 to 2005, Hurwitz Group from 1996 to 1999 and Prudential Insurance from 1991 to 1996.

“I am excited to join the amazing team at TRA and contribute to its mission to empower clients with the insight they need to make informed decisions and drive success," Barnes said.

“The opportunity to work with such a talented and experienced team is inspiring, and I look forward to helping our clients make informed decisions in the dynamic tech landscape,” he added.