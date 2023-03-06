Tech Research Asia's Trevor Clarke to give keynote at CRN Pipeline 2023

Tech Research Asia’s (TRA) Trevor Clarke will examine IT and digital spending drivers and market trends for Australian channel partners at the CRN Pipeline 2023 conference on the Gold Coast on August 22.

Clarke is the research director and founding partner of TRA, which is an IT analyst, research and consulting firm advising technology buyers across the Asia Pacific region.

TRA clients include the likes of Microsoft, Telstra, Schneider Electric, NetApp, AWS, Fujitsu, VMware, Hitachi Data Systems, Rackspace, Sitecore, Citrix and Eaton Power services. It has team members in Australia and across Asia.

The firm is known for presenting to channel events about everything from new technologies, including cloud trends, to customer buying behaviours and the evolving role of the partner.

Clarke will bring to CRN Pipeline a wealth of experience working with businesses, government, vendors, channel partners and IT executives.

His work has encompassed CxO and CIO technology and business strategy, the future of work, data centres, cloud computing, emerging technologies including AI and Machine Learning, and digital experience and transformation.

He has also covered such channel-centric topics as vendor and service provider go-to-market engagement, and vendor channel and partner ecosystem optimisation.

Clarke has spoken at major IT vendor events and more than 300 roundtables, and engaged with partner advisory councils.

He noted that the pace of change was a challenge for channel businesses.

“Preparing an IT channel business for future success in the face of the increased cost of capital, ongoing competition for talent, and a multitude of other shifting trends in the industry is a key focus of our research and consulting work,” Clarke said. “Changing customer journeys and emerging tech developments are forcing strategy to be adjusted in shorter and shorter timelines.

“I’m looking forward to laying out at Pipeline how channel partners should be positioning their businesses to not just remain competitive, but also thrive amid these pressures.”

Clarke’s keynote talk at CRN Pipeline 2023 will set the scene for a dynamic three days of expert talks, panel discussions, roundtables and networking – all designed to keep attendees on the cusp of growth opportunities.

Taking place at the 5-star Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, the event’s key themes will include changing spending drivers, the changing distribution landscape and M&A opportunities.

This year’s CRN Pipeline will also provide more opportunities for guests and sponsors to build business relationships. The event will once again culminate with the CRN Impact Awards gala dinner, which will feature the winners of new awards for outstanding achievements by distributors.

See the CRN Pipeline 2023 agenda and register your interest in attending CRN Pipeline 2023.

Enquire about sponsoring CRN Pipeline 2023.