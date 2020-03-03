TechFlow brings Maxihost to Australia with colocation deal

Infrastructure provider Maxihost has entered the Australian market through a new deal with data centre operator Global Switch and data centre services company TechFlow.

TechFlow’s role in the three-way deal will be to install and manage Maxihost’s kit in its colocation space at the data centre.

TechFlow director Shah Hardik told CRN the biggest challenge on the project was connectivity.

“We have partnerships with Equinix and NextDC but have had a relationship with Global Switch for over 10 years so we found the customisation available to us in that facility made it the best choice.”

“We played an agnostic role in the deal and offered a number of options at different locations. Ultimately, Global Switch was the best fit for the project.”

APAC has been a key area of focus for Maxihost according to a joint statement. The region is the next area of focus for the vendor, which touted its recent success in the US market.

The company has clients in the gaming, VPN, CDN and streaming spaces and said many need a presence in the local region to aid growth, hence why the company chose Sydney for its regional hub.

The company added that current “high performance bare metal offerings” are limited in Australia.

“Entering the Australian market is an important milestone for Maxihost,” Maxihost CEO Guilherme Soubihe Alberto said.

“We are sure that partnering with Global Switch and TechFlow is the best way to enter the APAC region.”

TechFlow has had success gaining business with IT service providers which place connectivity high on the list of needs and this has been the main area of focus for the colocation services company.

“We are not trying to become a telco, we are not trying to become an MSP, we are trying to offer the best colocation services we can,” Hardik said.