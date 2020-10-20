TechFlow partners with Field Solutions Group in dual resale deal

Sydney-based data centre colocation provider TechFlow has signed a deal with regional specialist telco Field Solutions Group (FSG) where the two companies will resell each other’s offerings.

The deal will see FSG customers get access to TechFlow’s colocation space within Global Switch’s Sydney data centre and allow TechFlow to resell FSG’s IP transit and point to point links.

FSG offers residential, business and government telco services in rural, regional and remote areas. It operates brands such as ANT Communications and Just ISP. In September 2019, FSG was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Queensland state government to build a broadband network in the state's south west.

FSG signed a three year hosting agreement with TechFlow in October 2017 for data centre colocation services and the partnership developed from there according to TechFlow director Shah Hardik.

“Operationally and commercially, it is so much more effective for us to work with FSH compared to any of the traditional telcos,” Hardik said.

“The level of maturity of products we have seen develop at FSG since the partnership started has been impressive.”

Since the agreement began in June, FSG has brought a number of customers to TechFlow and the colocation provider is also seeing interest from customers for cross connections between data centres and interconnects to public cloud.

Earlier this year Techflow launched a product to offer dedicated, secure and AWS SLA backed connections between customer’s non data centre environment and AWS.

Hardik said Techflow was “one of the few” data centre services focused AWS direct connect partner which could deliver the majority of this solution but connectivity was always the bottleneck. A problem which has been solved through the partnership with FSG.

“AWS is the focus right now, Azure is another we are working on. For us, it is about the access to regional customers.

“These customers need access to AWS which we can provide through Global Switch, but the telco part was the missing link."