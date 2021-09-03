TechnologyOne acquires UK software vendor Scientia Resource Management

Australian SaaS provider TechnologyOne has acquired UK-based Scientia Resource Management for $22 million.

Scientia specialises in software for higher education, including academic timetabling, exams, bookings, space management and more. Its flagship Syllabus Plus Anywhere platform combines planning, scheduling and resource management in a single cloud-based platform.

TechOne founder and executive chairman Adrian Di Marco said the deal is its first international acquisition, bolstering both its UK operations and its higher education offerings.

“The unique IP and market leading functionality of Syllabus Plus supports our vision of delivering enterprise software that is incredibly easy to use and that substantially enhances our customers’ experience in the higher education sector,” Di Marco said.

“We are excited about the opportunities this will bring to both our UK and Australian customers in the coming years.”

TechOne chief executive Edward Chung said acquiring Scientia forms part of TechOne’s strategic focus to deliver the deepest functionality for higher education.

“Scientia’s market leading product Syllabus Plus provides advanced academic timetabling and resource scheduling. Their products provide mission critical software for over 150 leading universities across the United Kingdom, and Australia including the University of St Andrews, University of Exeter, Monash University and the University of Queensland,” Chung said

“The acquisition further expands our Global SaaS ERP solution for higher education. The integration of the Scientia’s advanced academic timetabling and resource scheduling capabilities, combined with our market leading student management, HR & payroll, enterprise asset management and finance capabilities, will provide smarter decision-making eliminating underutilisation of space and resources that is paramount for higher education across the globe in a post-Covid world.”