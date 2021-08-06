TechnologyOne granted appeal in employee bullying lawsuit

By on
TechnologyOne granted appeal in employee bullying lawsuit

TechnologyOne has been allowed to appeal the court decision on a bullying claim made by one of its former executives.

In October 2020, the ERP vendor was ordered by the Federal Court of Australia to pay $5.2 million to its former Victoria state manager Behnam Roohizadegan

The court ruling read that the presiding judge for the earlier decision was “erroneous and against the weight of the evidence”.

The appeal judge also said the initial judge’s findings on TechOne chairman Adrian Di Marco were “glaringly improbable, contrary to compelling inferences, against the weight of the evidence, affected by impermissible speculation, influenced by matters not put to Di Marco or the relevant witnesses, and not based on a fair and objective assessment of the relevant evidence.”

In its ASX announcement, TechOne said it was pleased that the original judgement was overturned and that a retrial was granted.

“As has been previously reported in the press, this was a senior executive earning close to $1 million per year, who no longer had the confidence of the board and his fellow executives and against whom serious allegations had been raised by staff, and we took action to address in 2016,” the announcement read.

CRN has contacted Roohizadegan, via his legal team at Harmers Workplace Lawyers, for comment.

Roohizadegan sued TechOne in 2018, claiming he was bullied by two senior executives in 2016. He sought a payout of $14.82 million at the time.

The former exec said one such instance involved being allegedly verbally dressed down by sales and marketing executive Stuart MacDonald when he asked about negotiating on a discount for TechOne's customer La Trobe University.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
software technology one

Partner Content

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

Aussie's 'dream job' at AWS takes a sour turn

Aussie's 'dream job' at AWS takes a sour turn
Telcos slam NBN Co's temporary COVID-19 rebates

Telcos slam NBN Co's temporary COVID-19 rebates
Aussie orgs most likely to pay ransomware attackers: IDC

Aussie orgs most likely to pay ransomware attackers: IDC
NextDC to build 300MW data centre in Sydney

NextDC to build 300MW data centre in Sydney

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?