TechnologyOne still probing impact of Microsoft 365 breach

TechnologyOne said it had managed to contain an incident that impacted its internally-used Microsoft 365 instance earlier this week, and that the system is operating again.

In an update [pdf], the software maker said M365 was “successfully restored and is fully operational”.

On Wednesday, TechnologyOne disclosed there had been unauthorised access to its M365 instance.

It said that “security experts” had since “confirmed our Microsoft 365 system is secure”.

The company added that “there has been no further illegal activity detected” and that the extent of the unauthorised access remained under investigation.

“Our focus remains on the investigation into the incident to determine what data may have been accessed… and then, as necessary, to engage with impacted individuals on appropriate actions,” TechnologyOne said.

Data that would have been stored in M365 was “administrative” in nature, it said.

The company reiterated that M365 runs completely separately to its customer-facing SaaS products, and that the latter remained unaffected.

