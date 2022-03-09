TechnologyOne taps non-profit UNIQ YOU for tech skills program for female students

ASX-listed ERP vendor TechnologyOne has teamed up with Queensland-based non-profit UNIQ YOU to help boost tech skills among female students across Australia.

UNIQ YOU’s program aims to connect some 600 girls from 30 schools across Queensland with advisors to provide a career pathway in underrepresented industries, including technology.

TechOne will provide advisors that will work with high school students, sharing real life experience and industry insights aimed to inspire female participation in the technology sector.

UNIQ YOU will also work with TechOne to “identify key regions and priorities” to ensure engagement across a variety of demographics.

TechOne EVP of people and culture Maree Gallagher said it was vital to develop a diverse pipeline of talent into the future, citing research from the ACS that found females made up 29 percent of those employed in the technology industry.

“We are incredibly excited to join with UNIQ YOU in helping young women explore career opportunities in technology,” Gallagher said.

“We know that a diverse workforce means a more sustainable, higher achieving and productive workplace – It is key to our success not just as a company but as an industry.

“Connecting our digital leaders directly with high school students through UNIQ YOU will mean we are able to provide one-on-one guidance for a career pathway into technology.”

Gallagher added that TechOne also recognises there are also other areas of diversity and inclusion that are a priority for the company, and encouraged students of all backgrounds to take part and encourage early interest in the tech industry.

UNIQ YOU chief executive Tanya Meessmann said the program gave female students the opportunity to explore different pathways in typically male dominated fields via one-on-one advisory calls.

“If we want to see true gender equality in all workforces within our lifetime, we need to look at how we can expand the number of women in industries where they are underrepresented,” Meessmann said.

“Careers fairs and one-off events that cater to 30 or 60 or even 100 young women are not going to be remotely enough. We need a way to connect with and encourage hundreds or even thousands of young women into these areas.”

“With partners like TechnologyOne we can help girls discover unique and interesting opportunities available to them through the UNIQ YOU website and direct advice.”