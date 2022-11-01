TechnologyOne's 'Solution as a Service' aims to reduce consulting expenses

ASX-listed ERP vendor TechnologyOne has announced the launch of an end-to-end software offering that aims to resolve the need for complex and expensive consulting services.

Unveiled at the company’s Showcase 2022 event at Melbourne on 28 October, TechOne' ‘Solution as a Service’ (SaaS+) aims to address key barriers to investing in digital transformation including time to value, cost, and complexity.

The company claims it is the only SaaS provider with the capability to provide customers with both software and the entire end-to-end ERP solution. TechOne said its all-inclusive ERP solution offering will be a world first, with one singular fee, no upfront cost, a guaranteed outcome, and a significantly reduced implementation timeline. The company has set a target to reduce ERP implementation to as low as 30 days by 2025.

TechOne CEO Ed Chung said SaaS+ was a major divergence from the traditional corporate model used by its competitors, who rely on expensive third-party consulting practices and complex implementation pathways.

Chung said, “SaaS has completely changed the way companies developed and thought about software” but “the path to achieving true digital transformation hasn’t kept pace in an era of rapid advancements to software innovation”.

“Industry continues to be burdened by a flawed model where billions are wasted each year on traditional third-party consulting capabilities and implementation partners. It’s a decade where digital investment can only be characterised as one of high cost and complexity – often, the cost of implementation partners is more than seven times the cost of the software itself”.

“We are redefining the entire foundation and structure of our industry – re-writing the rules of engagement to do what takes our competitors years to deliver at a huge cost, to a process that takes a few weeks without any upfront cost. The market has always wanted and expected this, but no one has ever had the capability to achieve it”.

Alongside the unveiling of their SaaS+ offering, the company also announced its new App Builder, which would allow users to create applications inside the TechOne ecosystem with no code and little training, to allow users can personalise the software solutions for their business in real-time. App Builder is set to launch in 2024

“While operating in similar markets, no challenge or opportunity is exactly the same. That is why App Builder exists – it’s a more intimate and unique way for TechnologyOne to solve the specific challenges for each individual customer,” Chung said.

“Collectively, SaaS+, App Builder and DXP is the future for TechnologyOne”.

“Our legacy as a company has always been the ability to transform and innovate. We have doubled in size every five years and are well on track to surpass our current target $500m of AAR by 2026”.

Earlier this year, TechOne teamed up with Queensland-based non-profit UNIQ YOU to help boost tech skills among female students across Australia. In February, it was announced that TechOne founder and chairman Adrian Di Marco would finish up his role in TechOne’s board on 30 June. Last year, TechOne acquired UK-based Scientia Resource Management for $22 million as its first international acquisition.