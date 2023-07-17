TechOne CFO resigns

The chief financial offiver of ASX listed Brisbane enterprise resource planning company TechnologyOne, Paul Jobbins, has resigned.

Jobbins, who has been with TechOne almost five years, will also resign as the company's registered secretary and will continue to be employed for a short transitional period.

TechOne chief executive Ed Chung thanked Jobbins for his work the IT company, which included navigating the challenging environment created by Covid-19, and wished him all the best for the future.

Cale Bennett will take over as TechOne's chief financial officer from August 1 this year.

Bennett joins from Corporate Travel Management, where he was the global chief financial officer, stationed in Brisbane.

Prior to CTM, Bennett held roles at Bank of Queensland, CurrencyVue, Arkava and Tatts Group.

Chung welcomed Bennett to TechOne, saying his experience of and passion for technology, customers and growth makes him an ideal addition to the company's leadership team as CFO.

TechnologyOne posted its first half 2023 results in May, recording an increase of 24 per cent in after tax profit, which was up to $41.3 million.

Prior to that in the same month, TechOne suffered a breach of an internally used Microsoft 365 instance, which the company said it managed to contain.