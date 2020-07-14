TechOne partner Galaxy42 acquires ChartSmart Consulting

Melbourne-based consultancy Galaxy42 has acquired Canberra-based ChartSmart Consulting for an undisclosed sum.

The deal comes following several years of collaborating with each other as partners of Australian software-as-a-service ERP platform TechnologyOne.

Through Galaxy42, ChartSmart also joins IT services conglomerate FTS Group as its tenth company, bolstering its Canberra presence and TechOne expertise.

ChartSmart managing director Jenny Edwards said, “The close alignment between ChartSmart and Galaxy42 over many years has helped to achieve today’s outcome. We are delighted to be joining Galaxy42 and FTS Group.”

ChartSmart specialises in the review, configuration, and support of corporate business systems, particularly TechnologyOne’s suite. its customer base includes a range of federal government agencies and private organisations.

Galaxy42 specialises in providing services to implement, enhance, support, and integrate business applications, including TechOne’s platform. The company was acquired by FTS Group in December 2019.

Galaxy42 chief executive Richard Hill said, “Company directors Jenny and Ian Edwards have built a highly capable consulting team and a loyal client base which, together with Galaxy42 and the FTS Group’s other businesses, can provide a holistic range of services to key verticals such as local government, federal and state government agencies, utilities, health and community services.”

FTS Group CEO Stephen Kowal said Galaxy42’s acquisition of ChartSmart further strengthened the company’s commitment to government, asset intensive industries and education sectors.

“[The acquisition] bolsters our Canberra operations where we now have over 150 employees servicing both the commercial and private sector,” Kowal said.

“ChartSmart, with the support of Galaxy42, provides FTS Group the ability to provide comprehensive business systems support from the smallest corporate entity through to large government agencies.”