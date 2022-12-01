Tekoi Consulting crowned the fastest growing 2022 CRN Fast50 company

Tekoi Consulting has been crowned the fastest growing 2022 CRN Fast50 company at a gala award ceremony in Sydney attended by Australia’s IT and digital services providers.

Watch the 2022 CRN Fast50 presentation and see the photos of the 2022 Fast50 top 10 and Editorial Award winners.

Now in its 14th year, the CRN Fast50 recognises the fastest-growing IT and digital services providers in Australia, based on year-on-year revenue growth.

While growth in some industries has fallen after a huge 2020-21 financial year, this year’s Fast50 have continued to accelerate. To earn a place in the group, companies needed revenue growth of 45 percent – up from 22 percent the year before.

There was also a big jump in the average growth rate of Fast50 companies, from 65.1 percent in the 2020-21 financial year to 88.5 percent in 2021-22. Average revenue fell from $14 million to $12.8 million.

Sydney-headquartered Tekoi Consulting rocketed into first place with a 281 percent increase in sales to $17 million dollars. Its ranking was boosted by contracts totalling more than $5 million dollars to rollout edge switches to 27 sites globally. The company is also proud of displacing a tier one reseller to become the preferred supplier for one of Australia’s largest law firms.

In second place was Melbourne-headquartered Salesforce partner Etica Digital, which more than tripled its revenue to $6.7 million dollars. It achieved that through a mix of advisory and professional services and recruitment solutions, with development work done in Manila, for clients in the financial, education, IT, media and creative, and transport and storage verticals.

Third place was taken by Salesforce and MuleSoft partner J4RVIS, which also more than tripled its revenues, to $6.8 million dollars in its 2021-22 financial year. To meet demand, J4RVIS has grown to 75 employees across Australia and the Philippines.

The rest of the Fast50 was diverse, ranging from an 11-person team in regional NSW covering thousands of square kilometres by car for face-to-face meetings with clients, to an analytics firm that helped a major airport deal try and cope with the influx of people we saw after lockdowns ended.

Several Fast50 companies and people also received Editorial Awards last night. The COO of Sydney MSP A Corp. Computers, Jessica Leong, earned the Female Business Champion Award. That firm’s CEO, Alexander Slade, also took to the stage to receive the Young Leader Award.

Queensland Computers was voted the Icon award winner by its Fast50 peers, for achieving consistent success and being an exemplar of all that's good in the channel.

Mantel Group won the Leader Award for being the Fast50 company with the largest overall revenue. Sydney’s TechFlow Services earned the Resilience Award for the best Fast50 performance over the last three years.

Here are the 2022 Fast50 rankings:

1 Tekoi Consulting 2 Etica Digital 3 J4RVIS 4 Toim Technology 5 Arinco 6 Mav3rik 7 Cevo 8 Virtual IT Group 9 CSO Group 10 Bi3 Technologies 11 Intellificial 12 A Corp Computers 13 Insite Communications 14 8Squad 15 Mantel Group 16 vNEXT 17 Essential Tech 18 Platinum Technology 19 Sauce 20 TechForce Services 21 Solutions+ 22 Exco Partners 23 Thirdera 24 BluBiz Solutions 25 TechConnect IT Solutions 26 Dvuln 27 TechFlow Services 28 Soco 29 Renew IT 30 SureCity Networks 31 Sparx Solutions 32 Aware Services 33 Inspired IT 34 Dragonfly Technologies 35 Queensland Computers 36 Agile Analytics 37 Olympus Technology Services 38 IT Logic 39 Cloud Solutions Group Australia 40 akto 41 Managed IT 42 OneKloudX 43 ADITS 44 Teamwork Technology 45 Skyfii 46 Productivity 47 Crash Technology 48 Ascention 49 Venn IT Solutions 50 GKM2 Solutions

A very big thank you to the sponsors of these awards. The 2022 CRN Fast 50 is powered by Macquarie Bank and sponsored by Arrow, Kaseya, rhipe and Telstra.

Look out for profiles of the 2022 Fast50 Top 10 companies in the coming days.