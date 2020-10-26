Telco Circles.Life scores Woolworths retail deal

Telco Circles.Life has secured a distribution deal with supermarket giant Woolworths.

The self-labeled “neo-telco” is a “predominantly online” telco that operates on Optus’ network as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). The Singapore-headquartered company arrived in Australian shores last year.

Circles.Life said Woolworths is its first retail partner in Australia, where customers can now purchase and activate their SIM cards at the chain’s shelves.

Circles.Life head of commercial Antony Sault said, “We are excited to kick off our first retail partnership with Woolworths. Circles.Life has always been about creating opportunity for customers.”

“We want to ensure the experience is seamless and easily available. While customers currently have the benefit of receiving their SIM card delivered to their doorstep, they will now be able to drop it in their shopping cart on their next grocery run.”

The company said it will continue to partner with brands “focused on driving digital adoption” within the upcoming months.