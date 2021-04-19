Telco Field Solutions Group scores $20m federal government grant

ASX-listed rural, regional and remote telco services provider Field Solutions Group has been awarded a $20.475 million grant from the federal government.

The grant will help finance a telco infrastructure project build, which comprises 12 separate projects, worth a total of $34 million.

The grant was part of the federal government’s $82 million Regional Connectivity Program (RCP) fund, which was founded to invest in ‘place-based’ telecommunications infrastructure projects which maximise economic and social opportunities in regional, rural and remote Australian communities.

The funding will go towards the building of network infrastructure in the following local government areas:

NSW - Gunnedah Shire

NSW - Moree Plains Shire

NSW - Warren Shire

NSW - Murrumbidgee Shire

QLD - Isaac Shire

QLD - Balonne Shire

QLD - Blackall-Tambo Shire

QLD - Paroo LGA, Bulloo Shire

QLD - Napranum

VIC - Swan Hill Shire

NT - Arrawerr, Mungkarta, Gan Gan, Wandawuy

WA - Central Midlands Region

Construction is set to start in August 2021, with revenue flowing from the networks expected to come as early as the second half of FY2022.

“FSG’s community approach to building telecommunications infrastructure has been recognised as a viable, cost-effective and forward looking way of delivering true broadband solutions for rural, regional and remote areas,” FSG chief executive officer Andrew Roberts said.

“Our next generation regional wireless network infrastructure is to be deployed across these

networks. FSG owns key spectrum across these sites, allowing us to deploy a mixture of mobile, voice and data, fixed broadband, IoT and 5G services.”

FSG also announced it is currently finalising network builds across Southern Queensland and Central New South Wales, together with planning construction activities for Western Australia.

“FY22 will be a fundamental growth year for FSG as we deploy more fully owned FSG networks to more underserved areas,” Roberts added.