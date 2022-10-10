Telco union secures $1000 bonus for Telstra employees

Telstra employees will receive an additional one-off $1000 bonus following negotiations from the Communications, Electrical and Plumbing Union (CEPU).

This payment is inclusive of superannuation and will be paid to every Australian-based Band 2-4 employee covered by a Telstra enterprise agreement (EA), Band 2-4 employees in SEAL and Telstra Purple EA employees.

During the bargaining process, the CEPU said in a bulletin to members that it made demands for Telstra wages to increase to meet the rising rate of inflation, which increased beyond targets forecast last year.

The union said there were "significant shortcomings" regarding Telstra’s pay and remuneration offer as part of EA negotiations earlier in the year, despite winning "significant improvements" in the bargaining process.

The agreements were formally offered to Telstra employees by ballot, however the CEPU did not endorse the offer and promised to continue bargaining their campaign even if employees had chosen to vote no.

Since the time employees made the decision to vote to accept the agreements, the cost-of-living pressures have increased significantly, and the Union aims to reduce the impact of these pressures on Telstra workers and their families.

The union had particular issues with the rates wages were proposed to be increased by, as well as Telstra’s continued use of discretionary pay-pool arrangements for Job Family employees.

The bonus will be awarded to Telstra Purple employees on 15 December, and remaining employees on 21 December 2022.

