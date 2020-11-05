Telco United Networks changes name to Hubify

Telecommunications provider United Networks has renamed to Hubify Ltd following a shareholder vote last week.

The company said the new name is part of its 2021 growth strategy and also recognises its recent restructuring to become a more diversified business.

Following recent acquisitions, United now comprises three “growth pillars”, including managed services, telecommunications and global internet of things.

United Networks chief executive Victor Tsaccounis said the new name symbolised the coming together of the company's three growth pillars into a single “hub” of intelligent and reliable services and products.

“It will provide the foundation to further grow the business through acquisitions in the telco and managed service space, continued organic growth from our experienced and skilled sales team and further development of our “Global IoT” products."

With the name change, the UNL ticker code will be changed to HFY, and is expected to be effective on the ASX from the start of trading on Monday, 9 November 2020.

United Networks specialises white-labelled prepaid international roaming SIM cards and location services.

The company started a string of acquisitions starting with regional telco Broadland Solutions in September 2019. United then followed it up with Symmetry Networks from MNF Group in December the same year.

C3 Innovations was acquired in August 2020, while Red Telecom was snapped up in October this year.