Telcoinabox launches Microsoft Teams direct routing solution for SMBs

Symbio Holdings subsidiary Telcoinabox has launched Unite Calling, a Microsoft Teams direct routing solution for small-medium sized businesses.

Unite Calling is a native Teams application that uses automation and modern authentication standards via a direct carrier interconnect, which is hosted domestically within Microsoft Azure.

The product will be available to resellers and managed service providers in the Microsoft Market Place in Australia from this month.

The company said that the self-serve solution would allow businesses to manage all their customers entirely within Microsoft Teams, required no infrastructure setup or manual configuration and would reduce the need for high deployment costs, lengthy installation timelines and the need for specialist technical skills.

Telcoinabox became a subsidiary of MNF Group when the communications software and cloud infrastructure provider acquired all of Inabox’s operating subsidiaries including Telcoinabox for $33.5 million in 2018. In August last year, MNF Group announced plans to restructure its business around its three main as-a-service offerings.

The company's new divisions are Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Telecom as a Service (TaaS) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). MNF Group rebranded to Symbio Holdings in November 2021.

Symbio’s head of its telco as a service business division, Jon Cleaver said, “with more than 270 million monthly users worldwide, Microsoft Teams is the world’s leading business collaboration tool, having experienced exponential growth throughout the pandemic that shows no signs of slowing down.”

“For small service providers, launching direct routing for Microsoft Teams is both time-consuming and expensive, and requires significant technical capabilities to correctly deploy and manage.”

Telcoinabox said the Unite Calling was produced to address the growing demand for unified communications products and solutions caused by “the shift to hybrid and remote working.”

“Gartner predicts 75 percent of enterprise users globally will not use a desk phone by 2024, up from 30 percent in 2020.”

“The unified communications market continues to grow with spending forecast to reach US $53 billion (A $73 billion) by 2025.”