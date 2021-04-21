Telstra adds integrated security to SD-WAN offering

Telstra has released a new secure access service edge (SASE) offering, ADAPT S1, as part of its Adaptive Networks portfolio.

The solution combines VMware SD-WAN and Palo Alto Networks’ security platform into a single offering.

ADAPT S1 is integrated into the company’s core fixed and mobile networks for added security and redundancy, aiming to reduce cost and complexity especially for mid-sized organisations, a release from the company said.

It is delivered through accredited ADAPT S1 partners across the Telstra business and enterprise partner channel.

Adaptive Networks is Telstra’s enterprise connectivity suite that offers a range of connectivity solutions for businesses.

The solution was developed in response to Telstra-conducted research, which found that security and networks are of equal importance to customers, stated global connectivity and platforms product portfolio executive and group owner Sanjay Nayak.

“As COVID-19 accelerates the need for decentralised business activities, the need for security has increased. With staff using consumer-grade networking technology to log onto corporate VPNs, it’s important for businesses to implement a secure stack. With more data flowing to mobile offices and workers, ADAPT S1 can secure the corporate WAN in one seamless solution,” he said.

5G will be supported as SD-WAN devices become available and the network continues its rollout.

“VMware is pleased to be partnering with Telstra for ADAPT S1,” said VMware ANZ vice president and managing director Brad Anderson.

“VMware SD-WAN enables simple access to information, no matter where it’s located, so businesses can adapt and scale and employees can work from wherever they choose,”

Palo Alto Networks Japan and Asia Pacific president Simon Green added, "Palo Alto Networks is thrilled to be partnering with Telstra. With Prisma Access, Telstra's customers will be able to fully inspect all application traffic bidirectionally with no compromise on speed, security or performance thereby helping them to prevent successful cyberattacks."

Accredited partners are 1Step Communications, Azured, Digital Armour, Exigo Tech, Mangano IT, Oreta, StarData, Virtual IT Group and Wireless Communications.

Telstra plans to release other SASE capabilities, such as a Security Domain Orchestrator (SDO), later this quarter.