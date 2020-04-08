Telstra, ANATAS score Software AG APJ partner awards

Business infrastructure software vendor Software AG has honoured Aussie partners Telstra and ANATAS with wins at its 2020 Asia Pacific Japan partner awards.

The awards recognised top performing Software AG partners “who made a significant contribution” in 2019, according to the vendor.

Telstra was awarded the Co-innovation Partner of the Year award, while ANATAS was awarded the Hybrid Integration & API — New Logo win of the Year award.

In 2019, Telstra partnered with Software AG to develop a digital automated water management solution, combining the telco’s internet of things platform and Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT solution accelerator for water management.

The partnership then later became a three-year multimillion-dollar deal to expand the functionality of Software AG’s IoT offerings, specifically its IoT Water Management platform.

ANATAS meanwhile was honoured for signing new clients, and for its work on hybrid integration and API management.

ANATAS chief executive Jason Frost said, “We have been a Software AG partner for over 15 years and won the Rising Star award back in 2018.”

“The team are thrilled to be recognised with this recent award win as it’s testament to the hard work they do each day to ensure we really understand our customer pain points and to cost-effectively accelerate the achievement of their business objectives.”