Telstra and Quantium launch joint AI venture

Telstra and Quantium have partnered to form a new data and artificial intelligence (AI) joint venture to accelerate company and customer growth.

The venture will be known as Quantium Telstra and is aligned to Telstra’s T25 growth strategy which aimed to provide customers with the value of data and AI.

The initial focus of the joint venture will be advanced AI services in mining, energy, agriculture and government, said Telstra’s group executive, product and technology, Kim Krogh Andersen.

The increase of 5G and IoT data is creating significant opportunities for Telstra and its customers, Anderson said. “The delivery of end-to-end data and AI services is a multi-billion-dollar opportunity in Australia and the joint venture is well-positioned to capture a share of this opportunity,” he said.

Quantium CEO Adam Driussi commented, “We are delighted to partner with Telstra to unlock the potential of data and AI across its business and for its customers.”

“When you combine Quantium’s global leadership in data science and AI, with Telstra’s leading network, IoT, cloud and edge solutions, you get a unique ‘whole of tech stack’ proposition.”

“On top of this, the 2,000-strong Telstra Purple team of technology experts will help the joint venture’s enterprise customers design, deliver and manage tailored solutions across cloud, cyber security, and software development.”

The establishment of the Quantium Telstra joint venture follows a memorandum of understanding the two organisations signed in November 2021.

The joint venture will be led by newly appointed CEO Sandy Cameron, who was previously group owner of Telstra’s data and AI products and solutions from 2021 to 2022. Cameron has been at Telstra for over seven years, since 2015, in several executive and managerial positions around business growth and strategy.

“Sandy Cameron brings a wealth of customer, strategy and data experience,” said Andersen. He said Cameron’s “expertise will guide the joint venture and ensure it delivers on its vision to provide value to Telstra and our customers over the coming years.”