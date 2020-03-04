Telstra and Software AG expand IoT partnership

Telstra has signed a deal with Software AG to continue developing IoT technologies.

The agreement comes on the back of a joint project to develop a digital automated water management solution in Western Australia.

The telco signed a three-year multimillion-dollar deal with the enterprise software vendor to expand the functionality of its IoT offerings, namely its IoT Water Management platform.

The platform uses Software AG’s analytics to detect leaks and pressure drops to give information about water infrastructure to customers.

Co-developed by Software AG and Telstra and announced last year, the platform combine’s the telco’s narrowband IoT network with the vendor’s Cumulocity IoT platform, which allows users to rapidly spin up IoT services on existing infrastructure.

One of the first customers was West Australian water provider Busselton Water, which installed Telstra Digital Water metres to detect measurements in the field such as flow rates, pressure and temperature.

Software AG head of IoT for ANZ Tony Drewitt said the platform can help save water by detecting leaks, as well as reduce customers’ energy consumption and carbon footprint.

“We are now delivering real-time water management to the field, which provides utility providers with greater operational insights, allowing them to make informed decisions about their network that can result in significant savings,” said Drewitt.

Telstra expanded on the Cumulocity platform with Software AG’s Apama Advanced Streaming Analytics and Machine Learning solutions, and plans to add more features in 2020.

Software AG has now made the Cumulocity IoT Solution Accelerator for Water Management available through its sales channels globally.

Last week, Telstra announced that it has doubled the reach of its LTE network up to 200 kilometres, which is used to connect by low-power, wide-area IoT devices.