Telstra, AWS team up for edge computing

Telstra has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop differentiated multi-access edge computing solutions to bolster its cloud services offering.

As part of the deal, Telstra will explore AWS’ range of edge compute solutions that helps deploy applications closer to end customers.

Telstra said that integrating AWS edge compute solutions and its 5G network would allow application traffic from 5G devices to reach cloud services running in edge compute locations without leaving the Telstra network.

“We want to help Australian businesses benefit from ultra-fast response times and enhanced resilience that comes with embedding AWS edge computing solutions at the edge of Telstra’s multi-access network,” Telstra Enterprise group executive David Burns said.

“For example, by bringing our customers and their mission critical applications closer together via our 5G network collaboration, regardless of work location, Australian businesses can transform the way they operate and serve their customers.”

Telstra said the partnership should benefit enterprise and government customers that require resilience and low latency, such those using autonomous industrial equipment, smart cars and cities, Internet of Things (IoT), and augmented and virtual reality.

AWS ANZ managing director Adam Beavis said, “The collaboration between AWS and Telstra will enable highly responsive experiences on new 5G networks.

“With AWS edge computing solutions, Telstra can build and deploy applications even closer to its customers, and deliver more seamless user experiences in such areas as industrial robotic and drone automation, connected vehicles, ML-assisted healthcare, and immersive entertainment.”