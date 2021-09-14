Telstra, Cisco renew SaaS internet of things partnership

Telstra and Cisco have signed a new five-year agreement to provide internet of things (IoT) connectivity management to the Cisco-powered Telstra Control Center.

The companies said the deal would allow for more visibility and flexibility in managing customers' data and decision-making.

Cisco’s IoT Control Centre is used in some 50 service provider networks and 30,000 enterprises, supporting more than 185 million connected devices.



Telstra has used the software as a service offering for more than ten years, with customers across Australia's major financial institutions, retailers and government industries.

“We’re proud to be an IoT global leader as we continue to scale up our IoT software and platform offerings across several industry verticals, while leveraging Australia’s largest IoT network with over four million IoT devices now connected,” Telstra group owner of industry solutions and IoT Mark Chapman said.

“Working with Cisco, our management platform helps customers automate and manage large-scale IoT deployments easily and cost-effectively. This means customers can be faster to market, lower costs, increase reliability and take actions through the platform’s insights.”

Cisco vice president of mobility, automation and IoT control Masum Mir added, “Cisco and Telstra have a long history driving innovation in networking, 5G, collaboration solutions and more.”

“Together we continue to empower autonomous industries and connected communities in Australia with smart infrastructure designed to support the future of connectivity with 5G.”

The extension is part of Cisco work with telcos globally, including Telstra, in exploring 5G network use cases that would drive customer value, covering both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks.

Telstra has also other partnerships with the tech giant, including unified communications (Cisco Webex Hybrid Services), unified communications, data centre technology and more.