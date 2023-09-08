Telstra confirms talks to acquire Versent

By on
Telstra confirms talks to acquire Versent

Telstra has confirmed it is looking to acquire Melbourne-based cloud specialist and CRN Fast50 company Versent.

The telco responded to an Australian Financial Review Street Talk column published last week, claiming the offer could be worth some $400 million.

“Telstra refers to an article published on the Australian Financial Review’s website at 8pm on 7/09/2023, that reported Telstra was preparing to table an offer to purchase Versent, a cloud consulting company,” Telstra’s ASX announcement read.

“Telstra confirms it is participating in the process. References to the value of the offer are speculative. There is no certainty a transaction involving Telstra will eventuate, should a transaction be finalised Telstra will update the market accordingly.”

The AFR also said two other IT services giants are set to submit final offers, namely Wipro and HCLTech.

The column referenced Telstra as being an underbidder for ASX-listed cybersecurity services company Tesserent, which was eventually snapped up by Thales in June, and has also reportedly shown interest in CyberCX.

Versent, founded by former National Australia Bank tech executives, specialises in cloud transformation and security products and services.

It is a major AWS partner and also owns AWS environment management software company Stax.

The company finished 13th in the 2018 CRN Fast50.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
services telco telstra versent

Partner Content

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Meet the finalists at CRN Pipeline in August!

Meet the finalists at CRN Pipeline in August!
Data#3 recognised for Microsoft Surface prowess

Data#3 recognised for Microsoft Surface prowess
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?