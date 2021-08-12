Telstra deploys Dubber call recording solution to Tasmania's Devonport City Council

Devonport City Council in Tasmania added Dubber call recording to its systems through its existing Telstra IP Telephony (TIPT) service.

The solution has added insights for training, and real-time sentiment analysis for the City’s customer service team.

In a statement from Dubber, the company outlined how its product was deployed near-instantly thanks to its partnership with Telstra, without the need for on-site equipment and embedded into the Council’s existing TIPT service.

The Devonport City Council has seven customer service staff members to cover all incoming calls from a population of more than 26,000 in Tasmania’s North Coast.

The calls cover an array of issues such as parking, animal control, rates and health, plus contact from builders, developers, and requests for maintenance. These all need to be addressed by the staff or transferred to the appropriate department.

Dubber said the solution has allowed the Council to receive instant customer satisfaction feedback.

“Dubber has helped us get to the next level for customer service performance and we now have significantly more structure in our training,” said Devonport City customer service lead Danielle Harvey.

“With useful information like call transcription, real time sentiment analysis, and instant search of call records, Dubber helps fill in the gaps in our knowledge and improve the services we provide to our citizens.”

The solution was deployed “as a service” via Telstra’s enterprise sales team.

“Deploying the Dubber service was very fast and simple. We just worked with our Telstra rep with our existing phone system and Dubber was switched on nearly immediately for our entire team,” said Harvey.

Dubber COO James Slaney said, “We are delighted to be working with Devonport City Council as they equip their customer service team with Dubber Unified Call Recording via their Telstra TIPT service.

“Devonport is a great showcase of how cloud call recording and voice AI can be used - simply and cost effectively - to deliver services to citizens better than ever. We love the fact that Dubber solutions like real time sentiment analysis, transcription and voice AI allow council staff to do their jobs better and faster, improve training and improve the services they provide to council residents.”