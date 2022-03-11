Telstra donates $250,000 in grants to flood affected communities

By on
Telstra donates $250,000 in grants to flood affected communities

Telstra will donate grants of at least $250,000 in either cash or technology to community groups in Southern Queensland and Northern NSW to assist flood recovery, Telstra boss Andrew Penn said in a statement today.

The grants of up to $10,000 will go to both local community groups, such lifesaving and sporting groups, and groups involved in the immediate rescue or repair efforts, such as SES. 

“We hope the Telstra Local Flood Grants will provide the kind of grassroots assistance many communities need,” Penn said.

Penn said the grants were in addition to Telstra’s broader support program, which included a number of measures to provide flood-affected customers, employees, and community members with free services and financial support. 

This includes a financial assistance package for affected customers, which comes with 100GB of data on mobile services, call diversions for those who have had to leave their home or business, and free wi-fi and calls through Telstra payphones.

Telstra said in a different statement this morning that 90 percent of its mobile base stations have been put back online, nearly 70 percent of landline services (excluding NBN) have been restored, and 95 percent of isolated communities have been reconnected. 

Penn said more than 3000 customers in hard hit areas will receive Telstra's Smart Modem 2 units to ensure continued connectivity while Telstra carries out repairs and restoration work on fixed line services. 

The modems can access Telstra’s mobile network and will provide customers in flood affected areas with unlimited mobile data until their fixed internet services are restored.

Telstra said severe weather on Tuesday had impacted services in the north west Sydney and Hawkesbury regions.

The statement said in total there were currently 22 affected mobile sites either partially or completely offline. This includes seven in north west Sydney, six in other parts of NSW and nine in Queensland. 

The company said there were 7476 fixed line phones affected and Modanville and Uki may be isolated.

Penn said the telco was providing emergency accommodation and cash advances for urgent food and clothing to employees whose homes have been damaged by the floods.

Employees can also use paid disaster leave for the immediate protection of life and property, paid carers’ leave to provide care or support to a member family or household who is sick or injured and paid volunteer leave for those volunteering with emergency response groups, Penn said.

Telstra encouraged people in flood affected communities to see its disaster assistance page for details on affected areas and how to access support packages.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
000 250 flood grants grants northern nsw nsw queensland southern queensland strategy telco telstra

Partner Content

As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal

Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal
Google Cloud to slash Australian support jobs

Google Cloud to slash Australian support jobs
Canberra-based MSP Delv CEO Masseh Haidary departs

Canberra-based MSP Delv CEO Masseh Haidary departs
NCS buys Dialog Group for $325m

NCS buys Dialog Group for $325m

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?