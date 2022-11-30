Telstra expands Private Cloud to Melbourne

Telstra has expanded its Telstra Private Cloud to Melbourne as its newest availability zone, following the launch of its Sydney zone earlier this year in March.

Dell Technologies is delivering Telstra’s platform using its APEX Data Centre Utility solution, with VMware providing the virtualisation layer.

With this expansion, customers will now be able to purchase a virtual data centre hosted in Australia in either or both Melbourne and Sydney availability zones, typically receiving access within a few hours of ordering. Telstra Private Cloud aims to help businesses accelerate sovereign digitisation, with a strong focus on security, compliance and networking.

This private cloud solution is designed with built-in lifecycle and speed of deployment similar to a public cloud, but a more predictable cost and performance like a private cloud. The platform is useful for consistent always-on workloads and is certified against the ISO27001 security framework.

Telstra group owner for edge and cloud Angela Logothetis said, “As Australian organisations continue their adoption of cloud technology, we see increasing sophistication in their cloud needs. Our customers are asking Telstra for public cloud, hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and Edge solutions. While virtualised workloads drove the initial demand for Private Cloud, increasingly we see organisations looking to Private Cloud and Edge for cloud sovereignty and data cloud capabilities.”

Dell Technologies senior director, global alliances Renee DeLaine said, “Through the combination of Dell’s infrastructure leadership and Telstra’s Adaptive Networks, we are bringing to market a unique solution for local businesses, providing the confidence and control needed to innovate while allowing customers to pay only for what they use.”

This solution forms part of the Telstra Hybrid Cloud ecosystem which was launched in December 2021 to provide cloud solutions for enterprise customers. Businesses are able to purchase, manage, and deploy public and private cloud environments through a single provider and through the web-based Telstra Cloud Sight portal.

Customers can also leverage cloud migration capability and experience from Telstra Purple and accredited Telstra Enterprise Partners to enhance innovation and business transformation.