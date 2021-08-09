Telstra Health to spend $350m to acquire UK medical SaaS vendor MedicalDirector

Telstra Health has entered a binding agreement to acquire UK-based GP clinical and practice management software company MedicalDirector for $350 million.

The acquisition is a “key step” in the company’s strategy for improving its connected digital health solutions, according to Telstra Health board chair Brendon Riley.

“MedicalDirector is a modern clinical and practice management solution that supports GPs and other medical specialists to focus on providing high quality care and reducing time on paperwork and administration,” he said.

“It supports consultations by medical practitioners through a comprehensive patient medical record, including electronic prescriptions, options for virtual consultations, patient care plans, real time alerts about drug safety and drug interaction, and a range of other functionalities.

MedicalDirector provides software-as-a-service for electronic health records, patient and practice management, billing, scheduling, care coordination, medicines information and clinical content.

It is currently used by around 23,000 medical practitioners to deliver more than 80 million consultations a year.

“GPs play a central role in connecting to every part of the health and aged care systems, and practice management is an incredibly important addition for Telstra Health in providing quality solutions and supporting them to deliver care,” Riley added.

MedicalDirector CEO Matthew Bardsley said of the acquisition, “The team here at MedicalDirector are very excited about this announcement today".

"The ability to bring our knowledge, trusted industry leading products and our team to support the vision of Telstra Health is recognition of the great business we have built.

“We look forward to working with Telstra Health to help support the critical work of the healthcare industry through innovation and technology, never more so important than right now. Thank you to all of our customers who are on the front line providing critical services during this pandemic. Together with Telstra Health, we will continue to provide you with all the support we can to help keep all Australians safe at this time.”

Telstra Health managing director Professor Mary Foley AM said the acquisition supported Telstra Health’s vision to be a leading partner to the health and aged care sectors.

“Patient care journeys move back and forth across home, clinics, hospitals, aged-care and pharmacies. This acquisition helps realise our vision to connect and coordinate across the continuum of care, enabling smoother experiences for those who need it and provide it.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 FY22.