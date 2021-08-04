Telstra InfraCo expands dark fibre footprint

By on
Telstra InfraCo expands dark fibre footprint

Telstra InfraCo has expanded its dark fibre footprint and has started offering pre-defined dark fibre NBN point of interconnect (POI) rings to allow building more private fibre networks.

Telstra InfraCo fibre executive Kathryn Jones said the combination of the expanded footprint and POI rings would appeal to customers seeking fibre optic connectivity that delivers low latency, inbuilt redundancy, and the flexibility to upgrade capacity on demand.

“Telstra InfraCo Dark Fibre is high quality fibre-optic cable we have installed and maintain but aren’t using in the delivery of national telecommunications services,” Jones said.

“This means companies looking at building or buying a unique private network to deliver large volumes of data can access it straight away while retaining full control over their network design and transmission equipment choices.”

Jones added the dark fibre footprint has grown by 25 percent since launching the product in February 2021, with some 300 pre-defined routes available.

“Australia’s first dark fibre POI ring offering demonstrates even more efficiencies for our customers, connecting NBN POI locations to major Data Centre sites in six metropolitan cities of Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth,” she said.

“It provides customers the simplicity of buying predefined paths but with total control to customise the solution to fit their business needs. It really is the best of both worlds with access to our infrastructure and network expertise but total flexibility and control for their preferred solution.”

The POI ring solution can be customised by telco customers to focus on multiple locations or cities, and also provides inbuilt redundancy where possible, lower upfront and ongoing costs, comparatively higher levels of security, an unlimited capacity for business growth without having to manage multiple third party infrastructure partners.

“We developed the new dark fibre point of interconnect product when we noticed customers were putting together their own ring bundles using our dark fibre. The product has several advantages though - with the biggest being the built-in resilience. If there is an interruption to one route, traffic can be switched to the alternative route to avoid disruption,” Jones said.

“With more than 300 pre-defined paths available right now in six state capitals, connected to 72 metro data centres, 84 NBN points of interconnect and two cable landing stations, opening up our fixed network to customers in this way is a profound step in unlocking untapped value in our network assets.

“Our Dark Fibre offerings give our customers the capacity, flexibility, security and speed needed to unlock new business opportunities.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
kathryn jones telco telstra infraco

Partner Content

Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

Aussie's 'dream job' at AWS takes a sour turn

Aussie's 'dream job' at AWS takes a sour turn
Telcos slam NBN Co's temporary COVID-19 rebates

Telcos slam NBN Co's temporary COVID-19 rebates
InfraCo launches carrier neutral data centres

InfraCo launches carrier neutral data centres
Aussie orgs most likely to pay ransomware attackers: IDC

Aussie orgs most likely to pay ransomware attackers: IDC

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?