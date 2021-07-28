Telstra InfraCo launches carrier neutral data centres

Telstra’s infrastructure arm InfraCo has launched new carrier neutral data centres in Sydney and Melbourne.

The facilities aim to provide more flexibility for customers not on the Telstra network, and also complements InfraCo’s existing data centre footprint.

InfraCo will be available to customers initially through the Telstra Wholesale channel.

Telstra InfaCo exchanges and infrastructure executive Rachel Johnson-Kelly said, “InfraCo Data Centres provide highly secure, reliable, and flexible environments for network operators and service providers, such as global carriers, internet service providers and over the top providers, to connect out to their business locations, facilities and other data centre operators.”

“These data centres provide 100 percent power availability targets, which are backed by service levels and rebates. They use dual grid feeds with state-of-the-art equipment and support for high power densities, allowing customers to scale on request, without the need to re-configure powering requirements to deliver big data analytic services and peak workloads.”

Johnson-Kelly added the facilities offer access to powered racks with cooling and monitoring, 24x7 building security and a range of professional services including installation, equipment maintenance and operations.

Initially available in Sydney and Melbourne, InfraCo will expand the availability and use cases of data centres across Australia into another seven existing data centre sites based on demand outside of the initial metro locations.

