Telstra International appoints new chief executive

Telstra International has named Roary Stasko as its new chief executive starting July, replacing Oliver Camplin-Warner.

Camplin-Warner was promoted to head up Telstra Purple in March this year.

Stasko will be moving from his position as finance and strategy executive director, which he has held since 2020.

Based in San Francisco, USA, Stasko will be responsible for working across the international business portfolio and exploring growth opportunities for Telstra.

Stasko will commence his role on 1 July to ensure a smooth transition with the current head of Telstra International Oliver Camplin-Warner, who is moving to head up the Telstra Purple business in the new financial year.

Telstra enterprise group executive David Burns appointed Stasko, stating he brings strong experience and passion for international markets to his new role.

“Roary is a proven leader within Telstra, having spent more than five years at the business in a variety of different roles,” Mr Burns said.

“He is the right person to lead Telstra International as the business continues its exciting growth trajectory.”

Prior to his position as Telstra International’s chief financial officer, he worked as chief strategy officer from 2018 to 2020 in Sydney.

Before Telstra, he worked for Ooredoo Group as the head of corporate strategy and business planning from 2015 to 2018 in Qatar, and various other positions in the company from 2010.