Telstra launches 5G mobile broadband device

Telstra has continued its aggressive push into 5G with the launch of a new mobile broadband device to be used on the nascent network.

Called the 5G Wi-Fi Pro, Telstra claims the device is Australia’s first mobile broadband device compatible with millimetre wave (mmWave), the 5G technology Telstra is looking to roll out in 2021.

The device costs $599, featuring a 2.4-inch touch screen that includes a data usage meter, gigabit ethernet, USB connectivity and Wi-Fi 6. It is also powered by a 4500mAH battery, claiming up to 9 hours of continuous battery life.

“Telstra product and service design executive Andrew Stormont said the device’s launch is “another major step in the evolution of 5G” within Australia.

“We’re always working towards the future, and today we’re announcing another huge leap in connectivity for our customers by delivering the first mmWave compatible device,” Stormont said.

“mmWave is going to be a big part of our 5G future and with the Telstra 5G Wi-Fi Pro we are offering customers a device that will be able to take advantage of the next iteration of 5G as soon as it arrives.”

Telstra also revealed it has started testing mmWave technology at three sites, with more sites coming. The federal government is set to hold the spectrum auction for mmWave in 2021.