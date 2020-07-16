Telstra launches Microsoft Teams telephony service internationally

Telstra has launched its Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams service globally, with four countries getting the service within the year.

The telco launched the service locally in 2018, a digitised cloud solution that enables telephony services through Microsoft Teams on Office 365.

Telstra will launch in Hong Kong and New Zealand next month, with Singapore and the UK to follow in December.

Some features include the following:

Dedicated phone number for 1:1, team conference, local and national long-distance calls

Support for remote working, like quickly scaling users, adding phone numbers, topping up calling plans and each user gets a phone number linked to O365

Enhanced employee experience by combining voice and collaboration tools

Offloading IT management, like on-site PBXs, phone handsets and a dedicated network

Full voice functions

Telstra International chief executive Oliver Camplin-Warner said, “A staggering 98 percent of enterprises believe there will be a far greater reliance on remote collaboration, replacing face-to-face meetings post COVID-19 recovery, which means from now on, organisations need to empower employees to work wherever they are.”

“From our initial launch in Australia, we found customers had a clear preference to move away from phones-on-desktops, to integrated telephony capabilities and collaboration tools, and we are thrilled to be able to extend this great product to our global customers.”

Microsoft executive director of product and operations Mahendra Sekaran said Telstra is a trusted partner of Microsoft and the vendor is glad to take the collaboration to a new level.

“Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams will help our customers collaborate and communicate effectively across devices and networks, by leveraging the modern experiences in Teams and the Telstra network.”