Telstra has announced the creation of Telstra Business to help Australian small and medium businesses leverage technology and digitise for the future.

Commencing operations on 9 October, Telstra Business will see a team of experts work closely with businesses to provide the right connectivity, technology and digitisation solutions to support innovation and growth.

"We live in an era defined by digital innovation and growth in technology," Telstra chief executive Vicki Brady said.

Our new dedicated Telstra Business team will support small to medium businesses to harness the transformative benefits of technology through secure products, solutions and support, tailored to their needs so they can focus on growth and expanding their business,” Brady added.

Telstra Business will be led by Amanda Hutton as group executive.

Hutton has been with Telstra for over six years in various executive roles, responsible for retail stores and small business centres, transformation and digitisation strategies.

She previously spent 15 years leading service, customer and product teams for other globally recognised telco brands.

“Amanda is a highly regarded, customer-focussed leader with extensive technology and telecommunications experience. She has a strong track record of transformation, championing customer experience improvement, and is a leader in digitisation,” said Ms Brady.

Ms Brady said Telstra Business will serve small to medium business customers currently looked after by Telstra’s Consumer & Small Business function and businesses with up to 500 employees in the Telstra Enterprise function.

“This will enable all three customer facing functions to better tailor solutions to meet the changing needs of their customers in the digital economy,” said Ms Brady.

“For our enterprise customers, Telstra Enterprise will now deepen its focus on helping Australia's biggest industries and government grow and transform their operations through world-class expertise, leading technology solutions and the power of Australia's best mobile network.”