Telstra launches wireless network service for enterprises

Telstra has launched a service to provide enterprises with consistent wireless network availability on its 5G network.

Enhanced Enterprise Wireless (EEW) was built on Cradlepoint’s technology, with the service running through the W2005 series Outdoor 5G Wideband Adaptor.

Telstra mobility executive Andrew Stormont said the service is the first of its kind in Australia and would help customers keep running essential applications uninterrupted.

“5G has opened up a new world of wireless possibilities. We are now able to leverage 5G technologies to offer things that we have not been able to before, such as a network availability guarantee,” Stormont said.

“This is a key step in our evolution towards unlocking the full benefits of 5G including network slicing, edge services and network programmability from the 5G Stand Alone radio and core network and allows us to create differentiated customer experiences personalised to their respective needs.”

The service also includes a site assessment prior to the deployment to ensure reliability, and is backed by Telstra Managed Services to offer increased flexibility and reduce set up times.

“Traditionally, depending on the location, customers can have to wait months to secure a connection for a new branch or store,” Stormont added. “With Enhanced Enterprise Wireless, new connections can be rolled out in around 4 weeks.”

Cradlepoint executive director of carrier business development Andrew Volard said, “We’re pleased to work with Telstra on their first all-in-one Enhanced Enterprise Wireless solution, which offers rapid activation of wireless connectivity, professional and managed services.”

“The W-Series 5G Wideband Adaptors offer an Ethernet-remotable 5G modem and antenna system, with the ultimate deployment flexibility.”