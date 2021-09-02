Telstra launches wireless network service for enterprises

By on
Telstra launches wireless network service for enterprises

Telstra has launched a service to provide enterprises with consistent wireless network availability on its 5G network.

Enhanced Enterprise Wireless (EEW) was built on Cradlepoint’s technology, with the service running through the W2005 series Outdoor 5G Wideband Adaptor.

Telstra mobility executive Andrew Stormont said the service is the first of its kind in Australia and would help customers keep running essential applications uninterrupted.

“5G has opened up a new world of wireless possibilities. We are now able to leverage 5G technologies to offer things that we have not been able to before, such as a network availability guarantee,” Stormont said.

“This is a key step in our evolution towards unlocking the full benefits of 5G including network slicing, edge services and network programmability from the 5G Stand Alone radio and core network and allows us to create differentiated customer experiences personalised to their respective needs.”

The service also includes a site assessment prior to the deployment to ensure reliability, and is backed by Telstra Managed Services to offer increased flexibility and reduce set up times.

“Traditionally, depending on the location, customers can have to wait months to secure a connection for a new branch or store,” Stormont added. “With Enhanced Enterprise Wireless, new connections can be rolled out in around 4 weeks.”

Cradlepoint executive director of carrier business development Andrew Volard said, “We’re pleased to work with Telstra on their first all-in-one Enhanced Enterprise Wireless solution, which offers rapid activation of wireless connectivity, professional and managed services.”

“The W-Series 5G Wideband Adaptors offer an Ethernet-remotable 5G modem and antenna system, with the ultimate deployment flexibility.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
5g andrew stormont andrew volard cradlepoint telco telstra wireless

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

NBN expands list of areas to see FTTP upgrades

NBN expands list of areas to see FTTP upgrades
JB Hi-Fi IT services division not delivering expected growth

JB Hi-Fi IT services division not delivering expected growth
DXC shareholders deny executive compensation

DXC shareholders deny executive compensation
Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11

Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?