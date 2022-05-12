Telstra names new Americas boss

Telstra has named Noah Drake as President for the Americas, promoting him to the role and tasking the exec with leading the company’s future direction the region.

Drake will oversee all sales and business operations, playing a key role in further expanding Telstra’s portfolio of technology solutions and continuing to accelerate strategic partnerships, the telco said in a statement.

Drake was promoted from Telstra’s Customer Solutions and Architecture group, where he was working directly with customers.

“Noah is the perfect choice to drive our highest-priority initiatives for business growth and network infrastructure investments,” Telstra’s head of international Oliver Camplin-Warner said.

“He intimately understands the unique nuances of telecom and knows how to work with customers and partners to tailor the right connectivity solution for their needs. His insightful perspective, exceptional experience and dynamic leadership style will play key roles in helping us deliver on our ambitious goals.”

Drake has more than a decade of experience in the international communications space. Prior to joining Telstra, the US national was Vice President of Product Management at Boulder, Colorado-based Zayo Group. He also served as Senior Director of Global Reach where he was tasked with launching the company’s new market expansion team.

“Our customers are navigating a continually changing business landscape as they grow their operations and build toward long-term success,” said Drake.

“Telstra is well-positioned to meet their evolving needs with a diverse range of solutions and services that can support any connectivity method required to successfully achieve an organization’s digital initiatives.

“This is an exciting time to be in telecommunications and I’m looking forward to leading this exceptional Americas team and driving our business forward.”