Telstra networks and tech chief Nikos Katinakis to depart

The group executive of global networks and technology at Telstra, Nikos Katinakis, will leave the telco at the end of the year.

Katinakis will return to North America, to make the next step in his career there, Telstra chief executive Vicki Brady said.

“Nikos has been instrumental in ensuring Telstra delivers and operates next generation network technologies to create one of the largest, smartest, safest and most reliable mobile networks in the world, Brady said.

“In his time at Telstra, Nikos has continued to build Telstra’s reputation as a global leader with one of the first international roll-outs of 5G across Australia, the world’s first ever call over a 5G network and building one of the largest IoT networks in the world.

Katinakis joined Telstra in 2018, from Reliance Jio in India during the Andrew Penn era.

Prior to that, he held executive roles at Rogers Communications, and Swedish telco equpment vendor Ericsson, both in Toronto, Canada.

Telstra said it will commence an internal and external search for Katinakis replacement.