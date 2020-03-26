Telstra, NTT and QPC score Genesys APAC partner awards

Contact centre vendor Genesys honoured its best performing partners across Asia-Pacific, with a couple of Aussies snagging a couple of trophies.

UK-headquartered QPC, whose APAC operations is based in Melbourne, took home the top award of APAC partner of the year.

NTT Australia took home ANZ partner of the year, while Telstra won APAC cloud partner of the year.

QPC sent out an announcement of the win, with commercial director Peter Levine thanking the APAC team for their efforts.

“It takes all of us working together to support our customers, to manage and do great installations, to be the font of all knowledge in customer experience to prospects, our customers and our vendor partners alike to be their trusted partner,” Levine said.

Genesys ANZ vice president Mark Buckley said the company values the commitment and effort from QPC over the years.

“They have supported us through the transition from on-premises to cloud and built strong relationships with our teams across Australia,” Buckley said.

“QPC continues to advocate and deliver our cloud-based customer experience solutions to existing and new customers. They are truly a value-added reseller in every way and deserve to win this award for such an outstanding achievement.”