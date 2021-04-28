Telstra, NTT, Nextgen score SolarWinds APJ partner awards

A number of Australian channel partners have secured Asia-Pacific and Japan partner awards from SolarWinds.

Telstra International, Nextgen Distribution, Orange Resources, NTT Australia and M.Tech Australia have all received honours alongside a number of other partners across the region

In a virtual event earlier this month, SolarWinds recognised its top performing distributors and partners across the region for their achievements, delivering services and expertise to customers as they evolve and adapt their businesses to the changing realities.

Telstra International was named Learning Partner of the Year, while NextGen Distribution won Excellence in Marketing Transformation. M.Tech scored the Top Sales Award for Distributor award.

Melbourne-based Orange Resources was awarded the Technical Excellence award and Top Sales Award for a Reseller. NTT Australia took home the Best Achievement of the Year award as well as the Outstanding Sales Growth for Reseller award.

“Empowering businesses to successfully manage the complexities of modern IT has always been a priority for SolarWinds—and this was put to the test in the year of the pandemic,” SolarWinds APJ vice president of sales Sojung Lee said.

“2020 has been a challenging year. But we are extremely proud and heartened to witness the resiliency of our Partners, and more importantly, their continued commitment to delivering exceptional customer success even in unchartered times of disruption. We are pleased to recognise our 2020 SolarWinds APJ Channel Awards winners for their dedication to service innovation and excellence.”

SolarWinds said its annual APJ Channel Awards recognised partners who have demonstrated leading innovation and deep technical expertise in leveraging SolarWinds solutions to help their customers maximise the return on their technology investments, while abstracting the complexities of their IT environments to drive business success.

“We’ve always regarded our partners as an invaluable extension of SolarWinds, and they are absolutely instrumental to the work we do in APJ,” Lee said.

“At the core of this synergetic partnership is the SolarWinds promise to empower our partners with the right resources and capabilities that allows them to drive customer success.”