Telstra, NTT, Westcon win Check Point partner awards

Cybersecurity vendor Check Point Software Technologies has recognised its top performing channel partners across Asia-Pacific, including a number of Australian partners.

Among the eight award winners are three Australian partners, namely Telstra, NTT Australia and Westcon.

Westcon was named Distributor of the Year, while NTT was awarded Global System Integrator (GSI) of the Year. Telstra meanwhile took home Infinity Partner of the Year.

“It’s exciting to see our partners representing the region at the APAC Sales Kick-off event. Check Point’s Partner Growth Program has enabled deeper collaborations with hundreds of partners and greater access to provide support and resources to streamline customer sales cycles. Congratulations to Telstra, NTT APAC and Westcon APAC!” Check Point ANZ managing director Ian Raper said.

“Our APAC partners have performed exceedingly well in 2020, exhibiting strong growth and continued development. Many of our partners operate throughout APAC and globally so it is difficult to provide a direct comparison on how our partners performed against their counterparts in other regions.

“We can expect to see further investment in local services within Australia, further investment into resources including people and programs designed to enhance our partners’ position and our customers’ outcomes for safe and agile security.”

Here’s the full list of winners: