Telstra, Optus, TPG, Dodo breach NBN migration rules

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has called out Telstra, Optus, TPG and Dodo for breaching its NBN migration rules.

The ACMA said its investigations found 1,586 of the telcos’ customers were left without a temporary telco service while trying to migrate to the NBN.

All four telcos have provided court-enforceable undertakings to improve compliance with the service continuity rules, and would be required to report back to ACMA each quarter for 12 months.

Those failing to comply the undertakings risk facing ACMA in the federal court.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said, “Many Australians rely on phone and internet services for their work and home lives, and significant disruptions can have a heavy impact on their livelihoods and wellbeing.”

“TPG, Optus, Dodo and Telstra have all let down these customers and effectively left them high and dry during the NBN migration.”

The rules, finalised in 2018, require telcos to provide a replacement telco service after three working days of a customer being left without a service during a failed attempt to connect to the NBN.

The rules also require telcos to develop a remedial plan if an NBN connection isn’t working after 20 working days. If the service still isn’t working after 40 days, telcos should conduct a technical audit to help finally complete the migration.

