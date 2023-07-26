Telstra, Optus, TPG, five others warned over outage notices

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has issued formal warnings to eight telcos for failing to provide their customers adequate notice period ahead of service disruptions.

Warnings were issued to Exetel, Foxtel, MyRepublic, Optus, Southern Phone, SpinTel, Telstra and TPG Telecom.

The ACMA said the telcos - excluding TPG - breached the Telecommunications Consumer Protections Code (TCP Code) by not providing the minimum required five working days’ notice prior to restricting, suspending or disconnecting customer services.

Foxtel, Southern Phone and SpinTel were also warned about not providing information about their financial hardship policy in customer bill reminder notices.

Belong, Foxtel, MyRepublic, Southern Phone, SpinTel and TPG were also warned for not providing the required information in restriction, suspension or disconnection notices that would help customers better understand their situation and take appropriate action.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said telecommunications companies need to exercise greater care before taking any action that disrupts people’s service.

“Limiting an essential service like phone and internet access has the potential to cause significant distress, making it difficult for people to access their work, education, health and banking services,” O’Loughlin said.

“With the current cost of living pressures, I expect all telcos to take the utmost care with customers who are struggling with bills. Telcos need to lift their game to help their customers or face further regulation.”

ACMA said any further non-compliance to the code would incur potential penalties of up to $250,000 for failing to comply with an ACMA direction.