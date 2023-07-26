Telstra, Optus, TPG, five others warned over outage notices

By on
Telstra, Optus, TPG, five others warned over outage notices

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has issued formal warnings to eight telcos for failing to provide their customers adequate notice period ahead of service disruptions.

Warnings were issued to Exetel, Foxtel, MyRepublic, Optus, Southern Phone, SpinTel, Telstra and TPG Telecom.

The ACMA said the telcos - excluding TPG - breached the Telecommunications Consumer Protections Code (TCP Code) by not providing the minimum required five working days’ notice prior to restricting, suspending or disconnecting customer services.

Foxtel, Southern Phone and SpinTel were also warned about not providing information about their financial hardship policy in customer bill reminder notices.

Belong, Foxtel, MyRepublic, Southern Phone, SpinTel and TPG were also warned for not providing the required information in restriction, suspension or disconnection notices that would help customers better understand their situation and take appropriate action.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said telecommunications companies need to exercise greater care before taking any action that disrupts people’s service.

“Limiting an essential service like phone and internet access has the potential to cause significant distress, making it difficult for people to access their work, education, health and banking services,” O’Loughlin said.

“With the current cost of living pressures, I expect all telcos to take the utmost care with customers who are struggling with bills. Telcos need to lift their game to help their customers or face further regulation.”

ACMA said any further non-compliance to the code would incur potential penalties of up to $250,000 for failing to comply with an ACMA direction.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
acma nerida oloughlin optus telco telstra tpg

Partner Content

How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

SAP unveils new sovereign cloud capabilities, creating 70 jobs

SAP unveils new sovereign cloud capabilities, creating 70 jobs
Eight telcos warned for not providing enough notice for outages

Eight telcos warned for not providing enough notice for outages
Microsoft to offer free security products after criticism

Microsoft to offer free security products after criticism
6pillars.ai names Paul Tompkins as CGO

6pillars.ai names Paul Tompkins as CGO

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?