Telstra partner Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business

Sunshine Coast-based Telstra partner Entag Group has acquired Vita Group’s IT business Vita Enterprise Solutions and a Brisbane Telstra retail store for an undisclosed sum.

Vita Enterprise Solutions comprises Vita’s Telstra Business Technology Centres, which services small and medium businesses with mobility and IoT solutions.

Entag Group said the acquisition would make it one of Telstra’s largest business and enterprise partners, and is also part of Entag’s plan to become Australia’s largest regional ICT business by 2023.

The acquisition also strengthens Entag’s IoT, Microsoft and Cisco Meraki business.

“Our people at Entag are truly what sets us apart and we are excited for the opportunity this presents to them and the supercharging of digital transformation for our customers,” Entag Group chief executive Kris Carver said.

Founded in 2013 by Mark Etchells, Entag specialises in technology solutions rollouts and professional services, and also owns and operates a network of Telstra retail stores.

Vita Group was Telstra’s largest retail partner until February this year when the telco decided to buy back most of its retail stores, including 104 from Vita. Vita Group has since pivoted to focus on its other business, Artisan Aesthetic Clinics.

In Entag’s announcement, Sunshine Coast Council head of economic development Andrew-Eves Brown commented, “Entag has been and continues to be a key contributor to the growth of the Sunshine Coast and its associated ICT industry.”

“ENTAG’s knowledge and expertise has helped the Sunshine Coast navigate its way through key major projects such as the submarine cable justification as well as provided leadership through the resurgence from COVID-19.

“This announcement further galvanises their position within the Sunshine Coast ecosystem and promotes the region as a great place to build a successful ICT business.”