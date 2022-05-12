Telstra partners with Silver Trak Digital for 5G cinema content

By on
Telstra partners with Silver Trak Digital for 5G cinema content

Telstra and Silver Trak Digital have partnered to launch a service for content distributors and movie studios to send cinemas media over Telstra’s 4G and 5G networks via Silver Trak’s media asset management system.

The South Melbourne-based, media asset management provider said ‘Cinema Direct’ would send urban cinemas content through Telstra’s 5G network and to rural cinemas via the telco’s 4G network.  

“We install and maintain all the required technology at no cost to the distributors or cinemas and then content can be ordered and delivered via the Silver Trak Digital online portal,” Silver Trak Digital chief operating officer Christian Christiansen said. 

“This is an incredibly effective, cost-efficient solution that is live and working now in cinemas across Australia.”

Christiansen said Cinema Direct’s live content capabilities would allow cinemas to present content that was not previously available to cinemas, which would create additional revenue streams. 

“This means live sporting events, concerts and other exclusive content can be delivered at super high quality to any venue connected to Cinema Direct live in real-time, at any time, with the simple click of a button.”

Telstra head of broadcast services Andreas Eriksson said content delivery over Telstra’s 5G network would be a huge benefit to movie studios, cinemas and audiences. 

“We are also excited at the prospect of entertaining, providing the appropriate viewing rights, to potentially thousands of Australians who could not access for example a sold-out concert or sporting event.”

“With Cinema Direct, Cinemas will now have the opportunity to offer these events and other content across Australia live or on delay.’’

Telstra provides Cinema Direct’s managed master control, scheduling and assurance.

First line support is provided by Telstra’s broadcast services master control facilities and second line support by Telstra’s network operations. 

Silver Trak Digital said that any content delivered by Cinema Direct is contained within a secure network, separate from any other traffic and only available to Silver Trak Digital’s clients.

