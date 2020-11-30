Telstra Purple acquires Canberra-based Epicon

Telstra has acquired Canberra-headquartered managed services provider Epicon for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2008, Epicon has more than 100 technical specialists across the Australian east coast specialising in IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations, providing customers with operational insight through data integration and analytics.

The company has a number of large enterprise customers, including government agencies like the Australian Taxation Office and the Department of Home Affairs.

Epicon joins Telstra's managed services arm, Telstra Purple.

Telstra Enterprise executive and head of Telstra Purple Chris Smith said the acquisition of Epicon would help enable Telstra Purple to provide customers with visibility and performance of their IT assets and underlying service providers.

“We are continuing to evolve the Telstra Purple suite of professional and managed technology services to help guide organisations through digital transformation. More than ever, our customers require end-to-end control of their IT processes, tools and systems – reinforcing the necessity of data-backed insights to help make quick decisions, which drives consistent improvement and helps to accelerate digital transformation,” Smith said.

“The experience and knowledge of Epicon in this field is second to none and this expertise will add to the digital transformation services Telstra Purple provides to its enterprise customers. We’re thrilled with the addition of Epicon to our stable of brilliant people who bring purpose to technology. Epicon will be a great cultural fit and we’re looking forward to welcoming them to the Telstra Purple family.”

Epicon founder Yair Tzur said it took one session with Telstra Purple’s leadership to accept the proposal.

“Our success is directly attributed to our ability to stick to our core values all while evolving our technologies, solutions and service offerings. Our ‘Customer First’ mentality, being an Employer of Choice and our innovation mindset are perfectly aligned with Telstra Purple’s beliefs.”

“Epicon’s cutting edge Integration Technology, AIOps, ITSM and SIAM Managed Service Solutions, combined with Telstra Purple’s deep domain expertise in allied fields such as Cyber security, Cloud Computing and Software design position us as a perfect partner to support our customer’s digital transformation journey.”